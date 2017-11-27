Actress Susan Sarandon: US would be at war if Clinton was president

BY JULIA MANCHESTER THE HILL

Susan Sarandon: ‘It wouldn’t be much smoother’ with Hillary Clinton as president

Actress Susan Sarandon in an interview published Sunday said the presidency wouldn’t be much smoother with Hillary Clinton instead of President Trump, saying that the former Democratic nominee was “dangerous.”

“It wouldn’t be much smoother. Look what happened under Obama that we didn’t notice,” Sarandon told The Guardian.

“I did think [Clinton] was very, very dangerous. We would still be fracking, we would be at war,” Sarandon said.

Sarandon was often critical of Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.

The liberal actress said in June of 2016 that she believed Clinton’s foreign policy made her a greater national security risk than Trump.

However, Sarandon appeared to somewhat walk back that statement in The Guardian interview.

“Not exactly, but I don’t mind that quote,” she told the publication.

Sarandon, who was an ardent supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), proved to be one of the most outspoken critics of the Democratic establishment during the election.

The actress tore into the Democratic National Committee shortly before the election, calling it “completely corrupt.”

