Surprising Biblical Origins of Thanksgiving: Puritan Founders Saw Themselves as ‘New Hebrews’

The Ugly Truth

ED-NOTE – A TUT reader recently asked: “I don’t get your animosity towards Luther. He was taken in by the Jews until he learned the truth about them from their own religious books and ever after he was steadfastly fighting against them.”

The Saxon Martin Luther kicked off the Reformation in 1517. The Jews And Their Lies was published in 1543 and he died in 1546.

Between 1517 and 1543, Luther spent his entire life fighting one thing and one thing only: Christianity, not the Vatican, and definitely not the Jews, but the Christian faith itself and the man he was fighting against was not the Pope nor any rabbi but Erasmus.

Luther’s most important work, On The Enslaved Will, is the theological cornerstone of the Reformation, “No free-will” is the crux of the new religion and Luther’s entire work centers on proving it.