There are a lot of hot spots in the world where there is the potential to trigger all-out war. The DMZ in Korea. Pakistan and India. China and Japan. All of these are potential hot spots for major conflict.

None however quite compare to the war scenarios that can result from the Israeli–Palestinian conflict.

The end of the World will come from Israel. The Cold War tension between the USSR and the United States had its moments, but remove all the layers of hypocrisy and look outside your own personal religious views and you will see that the Israeli Palestinian conflict is far more dangerous.

