Iran president calls for end of foreign interference in Syria The Iranian president has called for ending foreign interference in the Syria conflict. Hassan Rouhani made the demand in a meeting with Turkish President ReccepTayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a summit on Syria in the southern Russian city of Sochi. He said foreign military presence in Syria is acceptable only if the country’s government approves. Erdogan also urged all parties to contribute to an acceptable political solution to the crisis in the war-hit nation. Separately, Rouhani held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said cooperation between Tehran and Moscow has helped promote peace and stability in the Middle East. He added that bilateral cooperation over the Syria crisis should be a role model for resolving other regional problems. The Russian president said the Kremlin and the Islamic Republic should increase their efforts to settle the Syria crisis through diplomatic means.