How They Do It–New group promotes Jewish-Kurdish alliance, Kurdish statehood

Jurist Alan Dershowtiz joins Jewish organization fostering Jewish-Kurdish ties, pushing for Kurdish statehood in northern Iraq.

ed note–consider other such groups that exist/have existed in the past–

Iraqi National Congress–set up by the CIA/Israel in order to legitimize the overthrow of the regime of Saddam Hussein.

The National Liberation Army of Libya–set up by the CIA/Israel in order to legitimize the overthrow of the regime of Ghaddafi

Mujaheddin e Khaalq–set up by the CIA/Israel in order to legitimize the overthrow of the government of the Islamic Republic Of Iran.

Free Syrian Army–set up by the CIA/Israel in order to legitimize the overthrow of the regime of Baashar Al Assad

Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)–set up by the CIA/Israel in order to legitimize the overthrow Turkish control of Turkish Kurdistan.

And now we have organized Jewish interests all of the suddenly getting VERY interested in the ‘freedom, dignity and human rights’ of the…

