How They Do It–New group promotes Jewish-Kurdish alliance, Kurdish statehood

Jurist Alan Dershowtiz joins Jewish organization fostering Jewish-Kurdish ties, pushing for Kurdish statehood in northern Iraq.

ed note–consider other such groups that exist/have existed in the past–

Iraqi National Congress–set up by the CIA/Israel in order to legitimize the overthrow of the regime of Saddam Hussein.

The National Liberation Army of Libya–set up by the CIA/Israel in order to legitimize the overthrow of the regime of Ghaddafi

Mujaheddin e Khaalq–set up by the CIA/Israel in order to legitimize the overthrow of the government of the Islamic Republic Of Iran.

Free Syrian Army–set up by the CIA/Israel in order to legitimize the overthrow of the regime of Baashar Al Assad

Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)–set up by the CIA/Israel in order to legitimize the overthrow Turkish control of Turkish Kurdistan.