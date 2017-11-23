Fish Swim, Birds Fly–The Case of Henry Makow and the untimely death of Michael Collins Piper

Ed note, MG–It is against my stronger (and I hope better) instincts to engage in this, given that in similar past encounters I have seen personally how counterproductive and what a waste of time, energy, and mental resources it all is, but due both to the correspondence I have received on this issue as well as the fact that there are important items associated with this that play a role in the ‘bigger picture’ for everyone (involved or not) I have decided to weigh in on it.