Deanna Spingola Michael Collins Piper take on Cass Sunstein and Sandy Hook cognitive infiltration of the so called “truth movement”

Wolfgang Halbig Asks Deanna to Stop Asking Questions and Critiquing Smallstorm’s Video

Delphi/Censorship Operation

by Deanna Spingola

March 9, 2014

Wolfgang Halbig, on numerous radio shows, has talked about his experiences and has openly divulged the contents of his offensive, derisive emails to the Newtown police and school officials arrogantly demanding answers to his questions while justifying his demands with his alleged occupation/experience. Halbig has made accusations, criticized police officers, and questioned the behavior of grieving parents. He says that local homicide Florida detectives came to his house and threatened him, followed a few week’s later by two sheriff’s deputies who also threatened him. However, when I recently began challenging the conclusions or rather the consensus (group-think) of others regarding Sandy Hook, Halbig and others, via email, phone calls and ininternet forums, often using mob censure (see first paragraph), have attempted to denigrate and silence me. People, following their leaders, do the dirty work using this subtle method of censorship. Look at what happened to Suzanne when she offered information in a forum (see first comment). It can get quite mean-spirited. Multiply that example by thousands because certain people “framed the debate” soon after the Sandy Hook massacre. They determined what people were going to believe about Sandy Hook. I conducted an interview with Halbig and I dared to ask him some very direct questions. As a guest on most of the radio shows, Halbig controlled/monopolized the conversation which essentially frames the debate or establishes the focus of the radio program. Many people thought that I was being rude to him because I did not allow him to control the conversation. After all, he was demanding answers from others, issues that the official report, released on November 25, 2013, had already addressed. Most people, for a variety of reasons, including being over-worked, raising a family, insufficient time, have not read those reports and simply trust others for their information. Halbig, perhaps exploiting those circumstances, gained massive support for his seemingly reasonable questions. Many people support him in an unnecessary and possibly a harassment campaign against Newtown officials. Given this situation, why shouldn’t someone demand some answers from him? I have an easily-accessible track record of research, writing and broadcasting. I did not just suddenly appear. I earned whatever trust people might place in me. I have a legitimate right to ask Halbig about his credentials and past experiences and to verify his claims. Halbig and others who claim that Sandy Hook was a hoax should have absolutely nothing to hide if the claims that they are making are true. After all, truth does not fear investigation!!!! There is an explosive new must-read book about Wolfgang Halbig that can be downloaded for free here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B6QSYhpM4KTeRDM5UEJBYzU2VzQ/view

Interesting Timeline:

On Friday, December 6, 2013, I interviewed Michael Collins Piper, the author of Final Judgment, on my RBN program. He talked about Cass Sunstein’s proposal of infiltrating the Internet in order to control the debate about certain events or what Sunstein called conspiracy theories.

On Thursday, December 19, 2013, I presented information from B. K. Eakman’s book, How to Counter Group Manipulation Tactics: The Techniques of Unethical Consensus Building Unmasked as it relates to group mind manipulation on the Internet.

On Thursday, December, 26, 2013, I interviewed Michael Collins Piper, the author of Final Judgment, who talked about his book, False Flags, Template for Terror

On Wednesday, January 8, 2014, John Friend was to host a debate about Sandy Hook, particularly Dr. James Fetzer’s article, written on 1/7, between Piper and Fetzer. Mike experienced a serious health issue, emailed Friend very early that morning and asked if Friend could reschedule the debate. Friend then talked with Fetzer on his radio program and stated that Piper had “backed out.”

On Monday, January 13, 2014, Piper was taken to the Emergency room by ambulance with a possible, painful blood clot in his leg. Doctors hospitalized him, did a whole battery of tests and discovered that he was suffering with congestive heart failure and had previously suffered a heart attack. Fetzer claimed that Piper was faking it to avoid the debate.

On Wednesday, January 15, 2014, I talked about Sandy Hook on my RBN program and suggested a connection between psychiatric drugs and violence; List of school shootings; Side Effects of Common Psychiatric Drugs; Antidepressant Prozac—Warnings; Image; Federal Investigation; John Virapen

On Friday, January 17, 2014, I interviewed Dr. Linda Lagemann who exposed the number of children on psychiatric drugs, including 280,000 infants under the age of twelve months who are prescribed anti-psychotic drugs

On Tuesday, January 21, 2014: On my AFP program, I talked about Sandy Hook

On Thursday, January 23, 2014, Dave Gahary moderated a debate between Keith Johnson and Dr. James Fetzer

On Saturday, February 1, 2014, I invited the person who calls herself Sofia Smallstorm to be on my RBNprogram; she declined as she said that I did not have “a good understanding of the material.” I then decided to evaluate her research in order to gain “a good understanding of the material.” There seemed a lot of circumstantial “evidence” and speculations.

On Wednesday, February 5, 2014, Keith Johnson was on my program where he talked about Sandy Hook. Dr. Fetzer called into the program, and ended the conversation by claiming that I was losing my listenership

On Thursday, February 6, 2014: I invited Dr. Fetzer on my program; he declined

On Tuesday, February 11, 2014, I interviewed Dr. Linda Lagemann on my RBN program about the massive use of psychiatric drugs and the resulting disastrous consequences

On Tuesday, February 11, 2014 Wolfgang Halbig, who had never corresponded with me before, emailed me at 6:22am (CST). See those emails below. Later that day, Halbig called into my radio AFP program which broadcast from 2-4pm (CST). On that program, I presented Part 1 of my critique on Smallstorm’s video: Sofia Smallstorm Unraveling Sandy Hook; Hear the audio of that call. On that same day, Dave Gahary of the AFP uploaded a podcast of an interview that he conducted on 2/4, School Safety Expert Threatened for Questioning Sandy Hook, which went viral throughout the Internet. How did it go viral – the same way the the 27-second video claiming Robbie Parker was an actor went viral. See more here

On Wednesday, February 12, 2014, I interviewed Beverly Eakman about mass mind control stating that it is easier to control a group than it is to control an individual.

On Friday, February 14, 2014, AFP fired Michael Collins Piper after he had a confrontation with Elizabeth Carto. MCP had worked for Willis Cartos, the founder of AFP, for thirty-four years. AFP reconsidered and then offered MCP the option of returning but with an 80% cut in pay.

On Thursday, February 20, 2014, on RBN, I presented information from parts one and two of my critique of Smallstorm’s video, MP3

On Monday, February 24, 2014, my guest was Sheila Matthews, the co-founder of AbleChild.org who divulged that Connecticut officials were concealing Adam Lanza’s psychiatric records and his association with Yale University’s clinical trials using children; Connecticut is the site of numerous drug manufacturers

On Tuesday, February 25, 2014, Michael Rivero, who soon left RBN to join the GNC network, announced on his program that Ben Swann, a former Fox News anchor from Ohio, was replacing me on RBN. I was stunned. Later that day, without telling me first, John Stadtmiller, RBN’s owner announced my replacement who would begin broadcasting on March 10. This was just a few months after Stadtmiller told me in a telephone conversation that my program had more listeners than the Alex Jones radio show. He graciously offered me a weekly program on Sunday afternoon beginning March 9. Apparently, Dr. Fetzer was prophetic when he claimed that I was losing my listenership! It turned out beneficial as it gave me more time to do research!

On Tuesday, March 4, 2014, I interviewed Wolfgang W. Halbig on my RBN program, MP3; Program NotesOn that program I asked him if he was ever a “homicide investigator” but he avoided the question. When he called into my program on 2/11, he claimed to be a “homicide investigator.” The one thing that I note, whether it was during the “debates” or on a radio show, those who believe that Sandy Hook was a hoax maintain their views about the issues, even when presented with contradictory evidence or when someone answers their questions. Perhaps these people are not really looking for answers. They just wish to impose their views on the population. People who research regularly change their minds as they discover additional data. Change agents do not do that.

On Wednesday, March 5, 2014, Dave Gahary uploaded an AFP Podcast, School Safety Expert ThreatenedAgain. According to the introduction at the beginning of the show, this interview took place on February 18.Why didn’t Halbig use his speaker phone to record the alleged police visit to his home which occurred when he was being interviewed on a radio program. Instead, he said that he had to stop the interview as “they” were there again. Perhaps they were actually there to talk about his son, Eric who had moved into Wolfgang’s home, following his arrest for domestic abuse on 12/14/2012 (yes, the same day as SH)

Sunday, March 9, 2014, I began my first weekend program after having a Monday through Friday program on RBN since Monday, November 8, 2010

On Thursday, June 12, 2014, AFP told me that they would not publish the book that they had asked me to write about SH. I decided to publish it myself.

On Friday, May 1, 2015, Dr. James Fetzer published an article titled, The Ugly Truth about Michael Collins Piper, Cass Sunstein and Sandy Hook in which he explained how Piper had “backed out” of a scheduled debate. MP3

On Saturday, May 30, 2015, Michael Collins Piper died at the Budget Saver Motel on Sherman Avenue but may have died prior to that date, according to Coeur d’Alene

On Thursday, June 25, 2015, Dave Gahary, “the host of AFP’s new ‘Underground Interview’ series,” conducted an exclusive interview with Wolfgang Halbig, titled Wolfgang Halbig Gains Some Ground, in an AFP podcast during which Halbig pleas for donations.

********************************************************************************************************************************

Wolfgang Halbig’s email to me (his text is in red bold; my remarks are in parenthesis) before my interview of him on March 4, 2014.

“Deanna: I hope we can become friends? This is a quote that I belief in when I investigate a serious event. I am the Chief Investigator for the Children’s Safety Institute who protects children and young adults with Autism from serious injuries if not death. www.childrensafetyinstitute.com (what does he investigate and how does he protect children?) Sandy Hook has maliciously stigmatized young adults with Autism since Lanza was treated for Autism supposedly.” “A thinking person will question what he hears; examine what he sees; and evaluate what others would have him believe.” [Nathan M. Bickel] I am a Naturalized US Citizen coming from Germany at age 12. Now I have law enforcement officers coming to my house and telling me to stop asking questions about Sandy Hook or the CT State Police will file charges. That is not the America I came to love and respect.

wolfgang

He appended all of the following in his email to me, which is apparently the email that he sent to Paul Vance and Chief Kehoe in Connecticut:

Subject: Why would one of you send Homicide Detectives to my home and Threatened me with Felony Arrest by CT State Police? (From other sources we know that Halbig sent another letter to the Newtown Board of Education on the same day, January 22, 2014 making demands)

Lt. Paul Vance and Chief Kehoe; (is this a false accusation?)

I do not know which one you of you had the idea that by having the Lake County, Florida Sheriffs Homicide Detectives show up at my house and threatened me with Felony arrest by the CT State Police if I did not stop asking questions about Sandy Hook Shooting. You want me to stop asking questions in light of the fact that you both have yet to respond to any of my Ct Freedom of Information Act requests for the past 9 months, you both should be arrested for failing to comply with CT State Laws. (no law broken, reports have been filed) I have served honorably in the Military during Vietnam, I served as a Florida State Trooper in Miami, FL, I worked as United States Customs Inspector at both International Airports and Seaports. I graduated at the top of my class at the Florida Highway Patrol Academy and that is why my class elected me as their class president to speak at our graduation. (a trooper in the 1970s, So what!) What you two are doing is just unbelievable and I cannot believe that the law enforcement community across the United States is accepting the Danbury State Attorney report without the FBI Classified Investigative information included. (No need to have an FBI report as the official reports were released.)

What in the world needs to be Classified by the FBI?

You stated that there was just one suspect and he shot himself in the classroom. Is that correct? (the answer is in the report)

He shot 20 children and six school staff members. Is that correct? (the answer is in the report)

He fired 153 rounds using both handguns and a .223 Bushmaster rifle as you stated. Is that correct? (the report states that it was 154 rounds )

He shot his way through the front glass door. Is that correct? (yes, he did as indicated in the report)

He parked his black Honda civic in the front parent drop off area with all four car doors wide open as Barbara Sibley a parent witness observed. Is that correct? (the answer is in the report and only two doors were open according to the report)

He left a 12 gauge Ithaca shotgun in the front seat of the black Honda civic. Is that correct? (the report says it was in the back seat)

He took approximately 11 minutes inside the school to kill 20 children and 6 school staff members. Is that correct? (the answer is in the report)

So what has to be CLASSIFIED BY THE FBI?

THE WHY’S??????????????

Again, I have made remarks in black but did not answer his email.

Why NO Life Star Trauma Helicopter on Dec 14, 2012 since you use them in every active shooter drill when the news media covers your stories. WHY? (It is up to the medical personnel at the scene to determine the necessity for trauma helicopters. If most of the victims are dead, helicopters would serve no purpose. Halbig should provide proof that officials always use trauma helicopters in active shooter drills.)

Why did you not allow the Paramedics and EMT’S inside the school after 11 minutes? (per the report, medics/troopers entered the building before it was declared safe)

Who was the person who declared all 24 children and six school staff members legally dead? Who?(paramedics verified that the victims were dead according to triage policies per the report and made four different assessments on each victim under the authority of Dr. Patrick Broderick; I also addressed this issuehere)

Why did it take over an hour to transport someone to the hospital? (the first 911 call was received by the Newtown Police Department at 9:35:39 am. the police arrived within 3 min 11 seconds. The final volley ended at 9:40:03. At 9:42:40, they identified the registered owner of the car. At 9:44:47, Officer Penna, Sgt. Bahamonde, Lt. Vengele entered the school. At 9:45:04, the officers report two deceased female adults in the corridor. The police had to secure the building before the paramedics entered. At 9:55:28, Officer Penna found the surviving girl and takes her to the lobby where TFC McGeever takes her, at 9:57:40. Officer Scott Smith and Officer William Chapman carry the girl to the ambulance. Ambulances with three victims arrived at Danbury Hospital at 10:30 am so it was not an hour but rather a little over thirty minutes. Medics have to stabilize the victims, start fluids, take the vitals, some of which cannot be done in a moving vehicle)

Why do you have a 50 to 60 year old women being transported by ambulance as Natalie Hammond when Natalie Hammond is only 40 years old? Why pretend? (human error, no benefit whatsoever in “pretending” or mistakenly reporting that someone is older than he/she is)

Why have 26 small Christmas trees behind the Sandy Hook Volunteer fire house on Dec 14, 2012 and then decorate them on Dec 15, 2012 after the shooting? Why? (I addressed this issue here)

Why have a Lt. of the Newtown Police Department with 24 years not leave his off duty job where he is controlling traffic at a construction work site until two hours after the shooting started? This is the best one of all. Why? (we do not know the circumstances; what is the point?)

Why have a Licensed Registered Nurse who works at Sandy Hook Elementary School that Nancy Lanza the mother of Adam Lanza is a great and wonderful Kindergarten teacher at her school? Why does she lie on National News? (reporters make mistakes on a regular basis; what is the point?)

Why have a Police Chief State in the Newspaper article that his Lt. is not a first responder? Does anyone belief that for one-second especially when you have two Ct State troopers escorting a prisoner to the Danbury courthouse when hearing the active shooter call and respond to Sandy Hook. Why them and not the Lt.? (we do not know the circumstances; what is the point?)

We have all these great Police Investigators and NO one questions the actions of Dec 14, 2012. (the report is composed of 1,000s of pages, photos, video)

You both then did a great job and deserve an Oscar at the Oscars in Hollywood. (who is Halbig to accuse others of acting or being disingenuous?)

Do not send anymore Detectives to my home.

Please answer my questions if you can.

Thanks

Wolfgang W Halbig

End of Halbig’s email.

******************************************************************

A half hour later, I received the following email from Halbig. His text is in bold red; I have no idea who he sent it to:

Deanna;

This is FEMA the key player that NO ones talks about. Why is that?

Freedom of Information Act Request: Best Illusion ever:

Can you please provide me with the F.E.M.A. Sandy Hook School Shooting NIMS or ICS evaluations.

As you know in 2006 FEMA and Homeland Security mandated that every school district, private or parachoil had to be trained in NIMS or ICS or not receive Federal Funds for school safety from FEMA, Dept of Education Safe Schools, Homeland Security and the US Depat of Justice AS you know they call this blackmail. If you do not comply you receive NO federal funds. What choice did they have and how great did it work at Sandy Hook?

You had over 8 F.E.M.A evaluators on site during the shooting since you could see their I.D badges with pictures provided by observers from the Catholic Church.

NIMS and ICS is your brainchild which requires every school district to have all staff members trained in the NIMS or ICS Emergency Response protocols.

So I cannot imagine that after millions and millions of tax payer dollars that FEMA would not want to evaluate one of the most heinous and horrendous crimes in US school history. How did NIMS work or How did the ICS command Center work at Sandy Hook on Dec 14, 2012? It show clearly show who the stupid person in the command center was that did not request the Trauma Helicopters for children and school staff’s urgent medical care.

It should clearly show who the stupid individual was at the command center who did not allow the paramedics or the EMT’S inside the Sandy Hook Elementary School to provide immediate medical care to those clinging to life.

It should show who the stupid individual at the command center was who declared all 25 children and adults legally dead within the first 8 minutes of the school shooting.

It should show pictures of this massive school evacuation of 500 children and school staff. I am sure that the command center would have documented that massive evacuation.

It should show in the evaluations as to why the first police units parked a 1/4 of a mile away from the school when first responding and waiting for backup. That is not the first responder new protocols is it?

It should show why a 24 year veteran of the Newtown police department on an off duty work detail at a construction site not respond to shots fired at an Elementary School until 2 and a half hours after shots are fired. He stayed at the construction site. Is that a new FEMA directive ?

When are parents not allowed to see their dead children at the morgue? Is that a new FEMA directive?

Please provide all of those answers as quickly as possible since I am the Chief Investigator for the Children’s Safety Institute that protects Children with Autism and now since this shooting has cast a malicious stigmatizing effect on all children with Autism as potential killers if not supervised properly, this report is vital.

Advertisements