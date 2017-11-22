White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, though, has reduced the extent of Kushner’s influence, Vanity Fair reported. &Vanity Fair: Kushner worried Mueller probe will ‘get’ Trump

BYRETT SAMUELS

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is facing a reduced role in the White House and has expressed concern that a special probe into the 2016 election may “get” President Trump, according to a report from Vanity Fair on Tuesday.

Kushner has come under scrutiny in recent weeks in special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

He reportedly has expressed worry about how far the investigation might go following the indictments of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

“Do you think they’ll get the president?” Kushner reportedly asked a friend.

Leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee said last week that Kushner failed to hand over documents discussing WikiLeaks and Russian overtures during the campaign.

Kushner’s lawyer said the committee had “jumped the gun” in requesting the emails, adding that Kushner is “the hero” in the emails.

Kushner has been tasked with an array of responsibilities since joining the White House as an adviser, including overseeing peace negotiations in the Middle East and addressing the opioid epidemic, among other issues.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, though, has reduced the extent of Kushner’s influence, Vanity Fair reported.

The White House refuted the report, telling Vanity Fair that “nothing in it is true.”

