Nefesh B’Nefesh to hold multiple fairs across North America

The Ugly Truth

NBN will hold fairs in Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, South Florida, and Atlanta, providing information to those looking to explore aliyah.



ed note–some very important items to keep in mind here–

Nefesh B’Nefesh (meaning ‘soul to soul’ in Hebrew) despite its very innocuous (if not benevolent) sounding name, is anything but that. It is about creating ‘critical mass’ in the form of religiously-deranged Jews emigrating to Palestine as a means of stealing more land and building a larger military force that will then be used for perpetuating and exacerbating all the murder and mayhem the world has witnessed now for over a century.