Judea’s War On Syria Continues – Three Scenarios That Could Still Bring Bashar Al Assad Down

ED-NOTE – Syria is highly symbolic and, in terms of geopolitics and religion, it is perhaps the most important country for Christians and Muslims alike.

Syria is where Christianity, as an organized religion, was born. It is in the Syrian city of Antioch (now in Turkey) that the followers of Jesus Christ (PBUH) were first called ‘Christians’, it is the oldest Church in the world, and the very first of the Christian Patriarchates, established by St. Peter himself who served as its first bishop. Currently, the seat of the Patriarchate of Antioch is located in… Damascus.