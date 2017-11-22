How They Do It– ‘Jesus was more Jewish than you think, says Bible prof’

ed note–keep in mind as you read this that for the last 2,000 years, the visceral and volcanic hatred of Jesus Christ has been as institutionalized within Jewish thinking as much as veneration for Him has been institutionalized within Christianity. Within the pages of the Talmud, Jesus is depicted as a sorcerer and a sex freak who presently suffers the punishments of hell by being boiled in a giant cauldron of human feces and semen. His mother Mary is depicted as a prostitute who ‘played the harlot with princes’ and who conceived Jesus through an illicit sexual union with a Roman centurion while she was menstruating.