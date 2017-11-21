Warm embrace: Assad in surprise Putin meeting ahead of Moscow’s talks with Turkey, Iran

The Ugly Truth

ed note–as we predicted years ago, it was just a matter of time before this happened, i.e. Turkey falling into a more eastern sphere of influence and Russia stepping into the Middle East situation and bringing balance in ways that a thoroughly-Judaized USGOV can not.

It also explains why Trump is president and why he is attempting a ‘re-set’ of American positions and protocols in the region, in the futile efforts of stalling and stymieing the momentum of what is already taking place.