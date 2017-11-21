in Uncategorized 0 Words

Warm embrace: Assad in surprise Putin meeting ahead of Moscow’s talks with Turkey, Iran

The Ugly Truth

Warm embrace: Assad in surprise Putin meeting ahead of Moscow’s talks with Turkey, Iran

ed note–as we predicted years ago, it was just a matter of time before this happened, i.e. Turkey falling into a more eastern sphere of influence and Russia stepping into the Middle East situation and bringing balance in ways that a thoroughly-Judaized USGOV can not.

It also explains why Trump is president and why he is attempting a ‘re-set’ of American positions and protocols in the region, in the futile efforts of stalling and stymieing the momentum of what is already taking place.

It also underscores the absolute idiocy of those self-declared ‘experts’ in ‘duh muuvmnt’ who for years have pontificated with their own brand of dogmatic infallibility that ‘Putin is a Jew’ doing Israel’s bidding, that what he has done in Syria has all been just ‘an act’ and that secretly, behind the scenes, he is in a wink/ wink, nod/nod relationship with Netanyahu to raise Israel up as…

View original post 7 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s