Iranian President declares end of ISIS

ed note–there is no underscoring how important this is, as well as how devastating it is for Israel’s goals in the region and especially for Netanyahu.

That ISIS was a creation of Israel, the US, the UK, etc is not a matter up for debate or speculation. In the aftermath of George Bush’s disastrous invasion and destruction of Iraq, resulting not only in millions of dead people (whose images were seen all over the world via the internet every day) but as well the scores of dead servicemen and women returning to the US, the entire ‘war on terror’ schtick was revealed for the lie it was concerning Iraq being a ‘cakewalk’ for the mighty and invincible American military machine.

So, ‘plan B’ had to be adopted, and VOILA–the ‘Arab Spring’ and with it, its inevitable offshoots, ISIL and ISIS who would then be tasked with doing the dirty work…

