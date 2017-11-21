in Uncategorized 0 Words

Despite Initial Promise, Israel Moves to Seize Private Palestinian Land in West Bank it stole ‘by mistake’

The state has said it is attempting to legalize the expropriation of some 45 dunams that are part of the West Bank settlement of Ofra and were initially seized ‘by mistake’.

ed note–it was not originally seized ‘by mistake’. Israel–by virtue of the commandments handed down within the Torah–consider ALL the land of the Middle East to be part of ‘the Jewish State’ and are actively engaged in the program of gobbling up everything and even if it takes 1,000 years. Unless and until sane people come to grips with the fact that it is not just ‘Zionism’ that is the problem, but indeed the racist, supremacist, rapacious, theft-sanctioning, anti-Gentile precepts contained within Torah Judaism, there will never come any rational, productive solution to this age-old problem.

