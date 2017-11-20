Op Ed– ‘I am proud to be a Jew, one of G-d’s Chosen people, and I know what I am called to do’

ed note–as we point out here often, one simply cannot understand the alligator-jaws grip that Judaism has on the hearts, minds and souls of the Jewish people until one comes to understand the opiate that is its primary ingredient–pathological narcissism. If Judaism taught that its followers were the bottom of the sewer in terms of morals and human development and required its adherents to prostrate themselves before others in abject humility, to give all their possessions to the poor and to earn their living by the ‘sweat of their brow’ rather than by chicanery, duplicity, scams, and money-for-nothing schemes, how many ‘Jews’ would we find in the world?
Answer–less than zero.
A few other notable quotables from this piece–
1. Our esteemed Hebraic author (please, none of the usual nonsense about Khazars, Shmayzars, Layzars, etc) makes clear that it is indeed the Torah that binds the Jewish people…
