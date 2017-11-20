in Uncategorized 0 Words

Op Ed– ‘I am proud to be a Jew, one of G-d’s Chosen people, and I know what I am called to do’

The Ugly Truth

ed note–as we point out here often, one simply cannot understand the alligator-jaws grip that Judaism has on the hearts, minds and souls of the Jewish people until one comes to understand the opiate that is its primary ingredient–pathological narcissism. If Judaism taught that its followers were the bottom of the sewer in terms of morals and human development and required its adherents to prostrate themselves before others in abject humility, to give all their possessions to the poor and to earn their living by the ‘sweat of their brow’ rather than by chicanery, duplicity, scams, and money-for-nothing schemes, how many ‘Jews’ would we find in the world?

Answer–less than zero.

A few other notable quotables from this piece–

1. Our esteemed Hebraic author (please, none of the usual nonsense about Khazars, Shmayzars, Layzars, etc) makes clear that it is indeed the Torah that binds the Jewish people…

View original post 796 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s