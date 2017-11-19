US must address our security needs, PM says amid peace plan speculation

ed note–keep in mind that this has been Israel’s mantra since 1967 when she stole Gaza, the West Bank, and Golan Heights, that these non-Jewish territories were taken for ‘security’ reasons and that for those same ‘security’ reasons, she would never release them.

The real reason however is that the Jews just consider these territories (as well as everything else between the Nile and Euphrates rivers) to be theirs by divine right as decreed in the Torah. This being the case, all can expect Netanyahu to do the usual business that he and all his predecessors have done–blowing something up and then blaming it on the Palestinians) in ‘making the case’ that these territories need to remain part of Israel for ‘security’ reasons.