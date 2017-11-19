in Uncategorized 0 Words

Harvey Weinstein had secret hitlist of names to quash sex scandal

The Ugly Truth

Producer hired team to investigate 91 film industry figures in attempt to stop harassment claims going public

ed note–as with virtually all things involving Judea Inc, there is likely much, much more to the story than simply what we are being told by the JMSM.

The fact that Harvey Weinstein had his own personal team of ‘former’ Mossad people running operations against those who might ‘spill the beans’ over his unwanted sexual advances is more than likely just the tip of the iceberg. Hollywood is not just some place in California where they make movies that degrade the culture. It is also a nest of spies, extortionists, murderers, blackmailers, etc, operating at the POLITICAL level in making sure that all the various ‘movers and shakers’ (who might have any kind of influence/impact over Jewish interests in general and ESPECIALLY the well being of the headquarters of Judea Inc, Israel) are…

View original post 1,151 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s