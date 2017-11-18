On Franken, Trump shouldn’t have ‘gone there’

The Ugly Truth

ed note–Here’s where things with the whole ‘Hurricane Harvey’ thing get a little bit sticky, no pun intended.

That the recent revelations concerning Sen. Al Frankin’s sexual assault (s) of the past is part and parcel of HH is without question. Had the original news involving Weinstein not hit the fan a month ago, we would not be hearing about this now.

In this case case however, it is more than likely that it was NOT Trump, Inc that originally set the ball rolling with regards to Franken, but rather the other side.