How They Do It– Sanders hits Trump nominee who called Islam ‘a deficient theology’

ed note–for the record, I/we despise muslim haters and Islam bashers with an unbridled passion, something we have made clear over the many, many years we have been dong this. In addition to the fact that Islam-bashing is THE sparkplug which Judea, Inc has created/designated as the MO by which the clash of civilizations is to proceed, as well it is blatantly dishonest in that none of the attributes said to characterize Islam, from ‘jihad’ to ’72 virgins’ to ‘conversion by the sword’ are true. Furthermore, the idiotic statements from Vought that Muslims ‘stand condemned’ and that they ‘do not know God because they have rejected Jesus Christ his Son’ is over-the top idiotic and anyone who has spent even 5 minutes reading the Qu’ran and seeing with their own eyes what Islam teaches about Jesus Christ would know in an instant that Islam is not a threat to Christianity…