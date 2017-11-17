US ambassador ‘confident’ Trump will move embassy to Jerusalem

ed note–Before all the usual one-dimensional geniuses react with all their typical one-dimensional noise about how this ‘proves’ that ‘Trump is a ZY-nist and in the back pocket of Netanyahu and his cousins,’ remember that this same statement in one form or another–has been said over and over again since Trump began his campaign and as of yet, nothing has happened, other than all the kvetching and complaining on the part of Jewry who want that embassy moved not just yesterday, but yesteryear.