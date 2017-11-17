in Uncategorized 0 Words

US ambassador ‘confident’ Trump will move embassy to Jerusalem

President is expected to postpone the move again on December 1

ed note–Before all the usual one-dimensional geniuses react with all their typical one-dimensional noise about how this ‘proves’ that ‘Trump is a ZY-nist and in the back pocket of Netanyahu and his cousins,’ remember that this same statement in one form or another–has been said over and over again since Trump began his campaign and as of yet, nothing has happened, other than all the kvetching and complaining on the part of Jewry who want that embassy moved not just yesterday, but yesteryear.

And in the end, it is somewhere between possible and probable that this is what Trump will do, but only after Israel agrees to the parameters of the peace deal which Trump, Inc wants to see implemented, and rest assured that sitting alongside that US embassy to Israel will be the US embassy to Palestine as…

