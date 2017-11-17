Trump’s Mideast Plan Is Bad for Israel

ed note–there are several things that people need to get through their heads if they are to understand the dynamics of what this is all about.

First–Trump’s plans for the ‘ultimate peace deal’ are not some ruse or trick. It isn’t some ‘wink, wink/nod, nod’ thingy he and Netanyahu conjured up together in order to ‘fool people’. Furthermore, all the screeching against Trump coming from BOTH sides making up Judea, Inc is not some ‘act’ to make it appear that the Jews as a group don’t like him. They DON’T like him, for several reasons, but the biggest one is that he does intend to bring about a resolution (as inadequate as it is) to the situation in the Middle East before America loses all credibility, standing and stature in the region.