Syria: Israel’s Invisible Hand Ryan Dawson: A horrible six year conflict befell Syria with a multitude of factions fighting for territories backed by a score of foreign players. The script for war as with Iraq in 2003 originated with Zionist partisans with Israeli interests in mind. From Oded Yinon to the Israeli “Clean Break” papers, the Zionist regime made it very clear what their intentions were in Iraq and Syria. American mass media had a uniform message that “Assad must go” for years until the Trump administration took power. After cutting CIA funding and support for “moderate rebels” which was always a cover of plausible deniability to fund Jihadist Al Qaeda groups, which wouldn’t be a first for the US, the Syrian military and its allies were able to quickly deliver a cascade of defeats to the mercenary terrorists. In Iraq, after the US made it clear that they did not back Kurdish secession and would not give them air support, the Iraqi forces chased out the Peshmerga in a mere 36hrs. The world must know that the US was dragged into these conflicts via Israeli pressure and deceptions. As the President said, “we have spent 6 trillion dollars in the Middle East and we haven’t won anything” It was never in America’s strategic interest to be Israel’s enforcement arm in the region. With Saudi Arabia falling apart internally and Israel’s plan for Syria wilting before their eyes, can the US finally shake off these parasites of foreign policy and take a new direction?