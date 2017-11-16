WATCH – Neturei Karta Rabbi: “All people will be slaves of the Jews”

These are the famed and beloved ‘Neturei Karta’ Jews, who claim to be ‘anti-Zionist’ and who claim to follow ‘The Torah’ as the basis for their beliefs. As the viewer will plainly see, despite the empty statements and sentiments of various ‘activists’ making up the ‘truth movement’, as well as many/most of those in the Palestinian solidarity movement, the ‘Jewish problem’ goes way beyond the Talmud, Zionism, etc. The Jewish problem is exactly as its name intimates–JEWISH–in that it is the product of Judaism, and not just the Judaism of the Talmud, but going all the way back to the beginning of the affair, the Torah, as the ‘good Jew’ from NK makes clear when he says that the Torah, Talmud, Zohar, etc, are all one big book of thought and that there are no differences…