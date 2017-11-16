Must See Israel connection to 911: The 11 September 2001 attacks provided the pretext for U.S. led military action in the Middle East and Central Asia. As well as protecting the petrodollar and securing access to vital natural resources for Anglo-American corporations this campaign has also weakened and destroyed many of Israel’s enemies in the region. On the morning of 9/11, shortly after the attacks, Israeli PM Ehud Barak appeared at the BBC World Studio in London. He presented a list of Israel’s enemies to the world and declared them all to be state sponsors of terrorism. He then called for an international American led “War on Terror!” America’s “War on Terror” has now killed over two million people leaving a trail of destruction and chaos from Libya to Afghanistan and generating a refugee crisis on a scale not seen since the end of the last World War – events which have greatly strengthened Israel’s position at the heart of the devastated and demonized Muslim world. After fifteen years of war, invasion, occupation, black budgets, bank bailouts, tax cuts for the rich and endless “aid to Israel” – the public now find themselves nineteen trillion dollars in debt! The U.S. dollar replaced the British pound as the world reserve currency after the Bretton Woods Conference in 1944 (which also established a World Bank and International Monetary Fund). The current petrodollar world economic system was put in place by the Nixon administration and Saudi Arabia after the manufactured Yom Kippur war and oil crisis of 1973. In the new system Saudi, and OPEC oil, is only sold for U.S. dollars. This strengthens the dollar giving it value, in itself, as a commodity needed for exchange. However, rather than produce this currency themselves, the U.S. government actually borrow it, at interest, from the federal reserve bank – a privately owned corporation. The government must then meet their loan repayments to the bank either by raising taxes, selling national assets or by borrowing more money. Every time the bank produces additional currency out of thin air they are actually stealing it from the public in the form of lost value from wages and savings – this is called “inflation”. The new currency – in the form of minted coins, printed paper and digital data – is then loaned out to the public at interest. The governments recent “bank bailout” policies – whereby massive amounts of new currency is produced and then handed over to the large financial institutions – are all paid for by the public through rising inflation and higher national debt. International “free trade” policies have allowed manufacturing plants to relocate overseas where lower wages, longer working hours and reduced health and safety concerns significantly lower the cost of production. These consumer products can then be sold with a huge mark up back in the West greatly increasing corporate profits. Since many of these corporations fund political campaigns and careers the government continues to support globalization despite rising unemployment and social degradation. The resulting socio-economic shift from manufacturing to a service sector economy has firmly fixed the petrodollar system at the heart of economic stability in the West. Oil is the lifeblood of the system: it fuels agriculture, transportation and the military-industrial complex; it is vital for pharmaceutical, chemical and food production; it is also the primary raw material necessary for the manufacture of plastics – essential for so many modern day applications. The system needs oil and the establishment will fabricate terror attacks, bomb foreign countries, wage illegal wars and destroy the natural environment to ensure its continued supply. Much of this oil resides within USCENTCOM, i.e., the Middle East and Central Asia. A volatile region filled with kingdoms and dictatorships viewed as hostile to U.S. interests. It was decided that the “American way of life” must be defended through a policy of regime change within this region. A policy which, in many cases, would require direct military action. Since openly declaring the new policy of what amounts to “blood for oil” might have upset the consumer public – perhaps even causing some to question the popular corporate slogans “have fun” and “enjoy yourself” – it was determined that a new “pearl harbour style event” was required. A massive “Islamist” terror attack which would allow America to wage unlimited, perpetual war within USCENTCOM in “self-defence”. A modern day crusade for consumerism comfortably labelled a “War on Terror!” A title coined by former Israeli PM Ehud Barak on 9/11 when he called for all Western powers to wage war upon the Muslim world. A title that allows an uncaring, fully desensitized consumer society to continue to “chill”, “have fun” and “just enjoy it” in wilful ignorance and mindless denial of the blood, suffering and destruction that feeds their “developed” lifestyle.