in Putin, Russia, Trump, Uncategorized 10 Words

President Donald Trump repeated his assertion over the weekend that Moscow did not meddle in the 2016 presidential election, in direct conflict with conclusions drawn by the US intelligence community. But that official judgment runs counter to a group of former intel analysts who say that the so-called Russian hack of the Democratic National US intelligence RUSSIA PUTIN TRUMP & THE ELECTION Committee’s email was actually an inside job. RT America’s Ashlee Banks speaks to former CIA analyst Ray McGovern and NSA whistleblower Bill Binney, two people involved in that analysis.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s