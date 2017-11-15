in Uncategorized 0 Words

Genocide in the Torah and in Judaism

The Ugly Truth

The existential threat of Amalek

ed note–please read through this carefully. Essays such as this are glaring warnings about the danger that every single human being on the planet faces at this very moment as a result of a statistically-insignificant number of should-be mental patients who possess near-total control over the world’s economy, culture, politics, etc, to say nothing of the loaded gun they hold to the head of humanity with their several hundred nuclear weapons.

Now, please take into account the obvious, just based upon the title–As we have pointed out hear ad nauseum over the course of many years, it is indeed the Torah that is the source of the problem, not the Talmud. Yes, the Talmud is indeed an ugly, hateful book, but it is only a ‘new and improved’ version of its predecessor, the Torah, which can be best described as the original and ultimate ‘book…

View original post 1,593 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s