in Uncategorized 0 Words

FLASHBACK – 11 Jews Arrested For Child Rape And Snuff Pornography.

The Ugly Truth

Related image

FATHERS MANIFESTO –  O9OCT2000 – Rome, Italy — Italian and Russian police, working together, broke up a ring of Jewish gangsters who had been involved in the manufacture of child rape and snuff pornography.

Three Russian Jews and eight Italian Jews were arrested after police
discovered they had been kidnapping non-Jewish children between the ages of
two and five years old from Russian orphanges, raping the children, and then
murdering them on film. Mostly non-Jewish customers, including 1700
nationwide, 600 in Italy, and and unknown number in the United States, paid
as much as $20,000 per film to watch little children being raped and
murdered.

Jewish officials in a major Italian news agency tried to cover the story up,
but were circumvented by Italisn news reporters, who broadcasts scenes from
the films live at prime time on Italisn television to more than 11 million
Italian viewers. Jewish officials then fired…

View original post 1,098 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s