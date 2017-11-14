Sheldon Adelson and the missing $100 million

The casino mogul, the biggest donor of 2012, is withholding his big checks, leaving Republicans puzzled
ed note–There are several possibilities here as to why–
1. As the piece states, it is obvious that Trump has enough real momentum and staying power that Adelson & co know that no amount of money will counter it without utilizing MASSIVE vote fraud, something which they don’t want to run the risk of engaging in at this time, given Trump’s aggressive posture in this campaign and the kinds of skeletons he has been hinting at exposing if Adelson & co decide to play hardball with him.
2. If–as theorized here on this website–Trump is actually just the tip of the spear and that in actuality the entire Trump campaign is a counter-insurgency within certain sectors of the US intelligence community, assisted by high-level elements within the military as well as the FBI…
View original post 2,179 more words
Advertisements