Jewish billionaire Sheldon Adelson publicly breaks with Stephen Bannon

ed note–Adelson–like many of his associates–are not ‘buying it’, meaning Bannon’s recent speech at the ZOA where he declared himself a ‘proud Christian Zionist’. They know a schmoozer when they see one and despite whatever noises Bannon may make favorable to Israel–genuine or not–they also know that Trump is serious about getting a muzzle around the snout of the mad dog in the Levant and it is for this reason that they will never throw their support behind Trump, whatever noises they may make about him, genuine or not.