Meet movie mogul Arnon Milchan, Israel’s unofficial ambassador to Hollywood

The Ugly Truth

ed note–it’s not necessary for the reader to pour over the minutiae contained in this piece on Milchan, other than to consider the following excerpts– ‘Milchan is unbelievably respected today in Hollywood. He’s kind of a legend there thanks to his last three films that won Oscars…’ ‘In Malibu, California, Milchan throws glitzy parties designed to make a huge impression. In 2004 it was then-Foreign Minister of Israel Silvan Shalom and his wife Judy Shalom Nir-Mozes who were honored with an invitation. According to one person present, Warren Beatty, Annette Bening, Denzel Washington, Danny DeVito, Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson and Sharon Stone all showed up. In 2014 the family of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was honored with a bash attended by Leonardo DiCaprio, Keanu Reeves, James Caan, Kate Hudson and Barbra Streisand…’ ‘Moreover, Milchan acts in every way he can to strengthen Israel’s international standing via his connections with influential…

View original post 3,116 more words