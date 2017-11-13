in Uncategorized 0 Words

Hurricane Harvey, Revisited–Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan reveals past as secret agent for Israel

The Ugly Truth

‘Milchan also tried to get other Hollywood figures involved in his clandestine work for the Jewish state, notably the late director Sydney Pollack, according to a Haaretz report previewing the program…’

‘Milchan also admitted trying to use an unnamed big star to entice a US nuclear scientist to a private meeting in the actor’s house, although the report didn’t clarify if the rendezvous ever took place…’

‘A number of actors feature in the documentary, including Russell Crowe, Ben Affleck, and Robert De Niro, who is a personal friend of Milchan’s.’

