Hurricane Harvey revisited– ‘Did Hollywood Bigwigs Help Israel Buy Arms in the 1970s and ’80s?’

Longtime Hollywood film producer Arnon Milchan says they did, in an interview set to air Monday on the Israeli investigative journalism program ‘Uvda.’
ed note–for those who think that ‘Hurricane Harvey’–the high-level intelligence op being run out of Trump, Inc–is just about taking down Hollywood’s rapists, perverts, and pedophiles, think again. The recent news involving Weinstein using an Israeli intelligence company known as Black Cube, made up of ‘former’ Mossad agents (recommended to him by former Israeli PM Ehud Barak) to silence those women who found themselves on the receiving end of Weinstein’s unwanted sexual aggression is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of where all this can/will go.
Hollywood FROM ITS VERY INCEPTION was an intelligence agency/operation on the part of Judea, Inc in anesthetizing the American mind in the interests of harnessing all that military, industrial, political and economic power for the benefit of the Jewish…
View original post 692 more words
Advertisements