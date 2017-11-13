Hurricane Harvey revisited– ‘Did Hollywood Bigwigs Help Israel Buy Arms in the 1970s and ’80s?’

ed note–for those who think that ‘Hurricane Harvey’–the high-level intelligence op being run out of Trump, Inc–is just about taking down Hollywood’s rapists, perverts, and pedophiles, think again. The recent news involving Weinstein using an Israeli intelligence company known as Black Cube, made up of ‘former’ Mossad agents (recommended to him by former Israeli PM Ehud Barak) to silence those women who found themselves on the receiving end of Weinstein’s unwanted sexual aggression is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of where all this can/will go.