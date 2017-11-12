in Uncategorized 0 Words

Trump team said finally drafting its Middle East peace plan

The Ugly Truth

US officials and analysts quoted by NY Times say proposal to be based on two-state solution, will tackle hot button issues including Jerusalem, settlements

ed note–Trump is not doing this because he is a ‘nice guy’. He is not doing this because it is the ‘Christian’ thing to do nor because it is ‘fair’. He is doing this for the same reason that someone who gets a diagnosis from the doctor that he has lung cancer decides to quit smoking cold turkey–fear. Trump (and more importantly, the people behind him who got him elected and who presently are engaged in waging the psyop against Judea, Inc going by the code name ‘Hurricane Harvey’) understand that if something drastic is not done PDQ that the US stands to lose considerably to the Russians, Iranians, and others who have begun to fill that void created by the absence of American credibility and…

View original post 1,186 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s