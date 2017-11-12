Trump team said finally drafting its Middle East peace plan

ed note–Trump is not doing this because he is a ‘nice guy’. He is not doing this because it is the ‘Christian’ thing to do nor because it is ‘fair’. He is doing this for the same reason that someone who gets a diagnosis from the doctor that he has lung cancer decides to quit smoking cold turkey–fear. Trump (and more importantly, the people behind him who got him elected and who presently are engaged in waging the psyop against Judea, Inc going by the code name ‘Hurricane Harvey’) understand that if something drastic is not done PDQ that the US stands to lose considerably to the Russians, Iranians, and others who have begun to fill that void created by the absence of American credibility and…