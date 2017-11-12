Trump, Inc Begins Drafting Middle East Peace Plan

‘We are not going to put an artificial timeline on the development or presentation of any specific ideas and will also never impose a deal. Our goal is to facilitate, not dictate, a lasting peace agreement to improve the lives of Israelis and Palestinians and security across the region.’

But all can assume this is not the case at all. The clock is ticking and with every passing second, Russia, Iran, and other players in the region gain ground and thus threaten the very fragile hold that the US has on the region. Therefore, all can rest assured that indeed a ‘timeline’ will be imposed and ‘specific ideas’ will be dictated as a reaction to the INEVITABLE intransigence on the part of Netanyahu, although this is not likely to be seen by the general public who pay little to no attention…