How They Do It–Judaic ‘funnyman’ Larry David’s defusing of ‘Hurricane Harvey’ and the fact that indeed it is Jews who are the target of it

The Ugly Truth

ed note–this is the infamous ‘schtick’ recently performed by Hebraic ‘funnyman’ Larry David dealing with the PREPONDERANCE of Jews caught up in Trump’s ‘Hurricane Harvey’.

MO–Get everyone laughing, giggling, happy, giddy, etc, and the association is made in the Gentile mind between predatory sexual behavior on the part of powerful Jews and the dopamine being released in the brain as a result of all the mirth.

In a word–Pavlovian, as explained in this article written on the subject, to wit–

‘When we smile, the brain releases dopamine, a neurotransmitter that produces feelings of happiness. Interestingly enough, this effect works both ways: the release of dopamine when we feel happy causes us to smile, and the mere act of smiling causes the brain to release dopa-mine, which in turn makes us feel happy.

