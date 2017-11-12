in Uncategorized 0 Words

Cryptocurrencies, the next big Israeli scam, top regulator warns

TIMES OF ISRAEL – Two weeks after the passage of a law that outlawed Israel’s entire binary options industry, Israel Securities Authority chairman Shmuel Hauser told The Times of Israel that he was “very troubled” by the possibility that binary options fraudsters are now entering the field of cryptocurrencies, where they may be seeking to perpetrate the next big scam.

“We’re very concerned about initial coin offerings and cryptocurrencies,” Hauser said. “We don’t want this to become the next mutation of binary options or a haven for fraudsters.”

