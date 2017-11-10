In Newly Revealed Recording, Kerry Blames Israel for Peace Fail, Praises PA

BREAKING ISRAEL NEWS – According to a newly revealed recording, former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry blames Israel for stalled peace talks with the Palestinians, saying that the majority of the Israeli cabinet opposed the establishment of a Palestinian state.
Israel’s Channel 10 on Tuesday published a recording, purportedly made at a conference in Dubai during this past year, in which Kerry can be heard praising the Palestinian Authority for its commitment to nonviolence.
