Who benefits from Saudi palace coup? Potentially Moscow, Washington, Greater Middle East

The Ugly Truth

saudi arabia

BY THIERRY MEYSSAN – While the war against Daesh is drawing to a close in Iraq and Syria, and the war against the pseudo-Kurdistan seems to have been avoided, several States of the Greater Middle East are regaining the initiative. Profiting from the fluidity of the moment, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia has brutally eliminated the members of the royal family who may be in a position to contest his Power. So not only has the regional balance of power been modified by war, but one of the region’s main actors has just changed its objectives. CONTINUE READING

