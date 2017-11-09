The Paradise Papers is a set of 13.4 million confidential electronic documents relating to offshore investment that were leaked to the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung. The newspaper shared them with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists,[1] and some of the details were made public on 5 November 2017. The documents originate from the offshore law firm Appleby, the corporate services providers Estera and Asiaciti Trust, and business registries in 19 tax jurisdictions.[2] They contain the names of more than 120,000 people and companies.[3] Among those whose financial affairs are mentioned are Queen Elizabeth II,[4] the President of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos, and the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.[5] According to the Boston Consulting Group, the amount of money involved is around $10 trillion
Paradise Papers come back to haunt Justin Trudeau
Advertisements