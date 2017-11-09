in Uncategorized 0 Words

NETHERLANDS – Israeli ‘Journalist’ Accused Of Being Mossad Spy In Dutch Parliament

JTA – For the record, I was born in Israel and served nearly one year in an elite commando unit in the IDF before completing my three-year compulsory service as a counterintelligence analyst, ending my service but for compulsory reserve duty, which I last had in 2009. After my discharge, I became a translator and then a journalist for Maariv and, later, Haaretz. I joined JTA in March 2012. My work as a journalist has remained wholly unconnected to my service in the army, which is the only government body I have ever served. I moved to the Netherlands in 2011.

