Jewess IDF Veteran Stella Penn Identified As Harvey Weinstein Mossad Spy

DAILY MAIL – The SPY who duped Rose McGowan UNMASKED! This is the blonde Israeli military veteran who worked undercover for disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein and tricked the actress into sharing her memoirs.
Stella Penn, an operative at Israeli intelligence firm Black Cube bluffed her way into meetings with Rose McGowan and journalists . The 30-something Israeli vet claimed to be working on women’s rights advocacy and reportedly asked McGowan to speak at an upcoming event.
Weinstein hired the ex-Mossad agents to prove he was the victim of a ‘negative campaign’ in what was dubbed ‘Operation Parachute’
Black Cube is run by former Israeli intelligence officers of Mossad, and Kroll, the biggest global corporate-intelligence firm. CONTINUE READING
