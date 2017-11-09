How Mueller & President Trump are Pulling the Biggest Sting in History

ed note–given some of the parameters surrounding Mueller’s recent actions, including indicting 2 people who were previously associated with Trump, it is hard to consider that the thesis contained in this piece could predominate, but we cannot rule it out either. As we see on a regular basis, including all the recent business involving Hurricane Harvey, they very things that no one would expect to see take place indeed wind up coming to fruition, and with this fact in mind, anything is possible.