in Uncategorized 0 Words

How Mueller & President Trump are Pulling the Biggest Sting in History

The Ugly Truth

ed note–given some of the parameters surrounding Mueller’s recent actions, including indicting 2 people who were previously associated with Trump, it is hard to consider that the thesis contained in this piece could predominate, but we cannot rule it out either. As we see on a regular basis, including all the recent business involving Hurricane Harvey, they very things that no one would expect to see take place indeed wind up coming to fruition, and with this fact in mind, anything is possible.

continue reading

View original post

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s