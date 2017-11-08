Report: American Jewish Federations Loaded with Cash

BY RICHARD EDMONDSON – Most Americans probably don’t give it much thought, but Jewish federations are tax exempt, nonprofit organizations. That means that it’s legal to donate money to them and then write it off on your taxes. In a lot of cases, money donated through these organizations end up supporting illegal Israeli settlements. Under US law, however, this is “legal.”
Think about what that means: you can donate money, legally, to support settlements deemed illegal under international law– settlements that have been built illegally on occupied land–and technically you haven't violated any US laws. And not only that, you get to write it off on your taxes.
