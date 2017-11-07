in Uncategorized 0 Words

US Celebrities Raise Record $53.8 million to support the Israeli Army at a fundraiser …

TIMES OF ISRAEL – The Friends of the Israel Defense Forces raised $53.8 million at a Beverly Hills gala.

Some 1,200 people were in attendance at the annual event on Thursday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, which raised what organizers said was a “record” amount for Israeli soldiers, for needed services such as: academic scholarships to combat veterans; financial assistance for soldiers in need; support for Lone Soldiers throughout their service and upon release; aid for wounded veterans and the families of fallen soldiers; weeks of rest and recuperation for entire IDF units, as well as educational, cultural, and recreational facilities.

