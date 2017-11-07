Hollywood implodes? Stars attack one another as “creative class”struggles to deal with the fall of “Hurricane Harvey Weinstein.”

Four years ago, the actor Alec Baldwin temporarily deleted his Twitter account after unleashing a homophobic rant against a Daily Mail writer, referring to him as a “toxic little queen.”

The writer had, based on scant evidence, accused Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, of posting upbeat social-media messages on her Twitter and Instagram accounts while she and her husband were attending his pal James Gandolfini’s funeral—a truly heinous charge, if unfounded.

Today, Baldwin has vowed once again to take a break from Twitter after a strange meltdown.

It all began yesterday, when the 30 Rock actor sat down for an interview with PBS Newshour to discuss the mounting sexual-assault allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and Baldwin’s good pal, James Toback.

“You heard the rumor that [Weinstein] raped Rose McGowan. You heard that over and over, and nothing was done. We’ve heard that for decades and nothing was done,” said Baldwin. When the interviewer said “well nobody said anything,” Baldwin replied, “Well but what happened was Rose McGowan took a payment of $100,000 and settled her case with him. It was for Rose McGowan to prosecute that case.”

First, McGowan tweeted out a link to the video interview with the message, “Told you everyone knew. No one cared. Men ran the show. Women toed the line. No more. #ROSEARMY.” Then, Asia Argento, who also accused Weinstein of raping her, tweeted a link to the video with her own, more pointed message: “Hey @AlecBaldwin you’re either a complete moron or providing cover for your pals and saving your rep. Maybe all three.”

This missive caused Baldwin to fire back, tweeting, “If you paint every man w the same brush, you’re gonna run out of paint or men @AsiaArgento.”