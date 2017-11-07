Donbass war intensifies as Kiev attempts to distract the population

The sharp aggravation of the situation in Donetsk is connected by two key factors: the recent rotation by Ukraine of its divisions and the attempt of Kiev authorities to distract the populace from Saakashvili protests.

This was stated by the head of the press service of the Armed Forces of the DPR, Danil Bessonov.

He noted that during the past day, 51 violations of the ceasefire regime were registered.

“We all know that both Ukrainian soldiers and nationalists are unhappy with the Ukrainian authorities. There is a risk that they can go to Kiev from the “ATO” zone to overthrow Poroshenko and other officials. Naturally, the Kiev authorities will do everything to prevent this. It is quite possible that the exacerbation is done in order to escalate the conflict, some kind of war to distract the nationalists, and indeed the whole populace from the events in Kiev,” said Bessonov.