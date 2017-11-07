All Blood Leads To Israel – Israel’s badly kept secret: Making money off of war, all over the planet

MIDDLE EAST EYE – Israel prides itself as being a free, democratic society, part of the Western world. Well not exactly. At least when it comes to two significant areas. One, towering above all, is the occupation of the West Bank under the iron fist of the Israeli military and depriving its Palestinian residents of basic civil and democratic rights.
The second area in which the lack of transparency is evident and the government has tried to quash information is military-security exports. Here, too, the censor is omnipresent and suppresses any information that can potentially embarrass the government and security establishment for its weapon sales to dictators, rogue regimes, violators of human rights and other dubious governments. CONTINUE READING
