Lebanon’s PM resigns, says he fears for his life, slams Iran and Hezbollah

ed note–Both Iran and Hezbollah–very shrewd in their understanding of how politics has to be played like chess and not checkers–understand perfectly well what a disaster it would be for them worldwide if they were to assassinate the dog Hariri, as much as he deserves it. If indeed there was some ‘plot’ to kill him, then undoubtedly it was Israel–a replay of what they did to his father over a decade ago and then blaming it on the Syrians–that would have been pinned on Iran and Hezbollah.