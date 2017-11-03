in Uncategorized 0 Words

REDEMPTION THRU SIN – Harvey Weinstein, Sabbatai Zevi and Tikun Olam

The Ugly Truth

BY GILAD ATZOM – Weinstein could be seen as a  a follower of Rabbi Sabbatai Zevi, who declared himself the Messiah in 1666. Zevi proclaimed that redemption was available through acts of sin and he amassed a following of over one million passionate believers, about half the world’s Jewish population during the 17th century.

The shift from total sinner into the new messiah figure was certainly rapid for serial predator Weinstein. But this shouldn’t take us by surprise. Weinstein’s regard for himself as a ‘martyr for social change’ is consistent with Tikun Olam – the misguided Jewish belief that it is down to the Jews to  repair the world. CONTINUE READING

