in Uncategorized 0 Words

Nigel Farage goes after the Jews

The Ugly Truth

ed note–I am no fan of Farage, who has always been a loyal waterboy for Judea, Inc in bashing Islam and in general furthering the ‘Clash of Civilizations’ which Judea, Inc created and needs to continue if she is going to realize her thousands of years old dream of Rome’s destruction followed by the Pax Judaica.

However, this latest ‘jrama’ involving him is very instructive on many levels. In the first case, what it shows is the utter duplicity of Jewish interests in making sure that certain topics are NEVER discussed and the manner in which these organized interests will lie, perjure themselves, screech, holler, and threaten anyone and everyone the moment that those certain topics come up, and even when the Jewish interests themselves know the facts of the case to be true and accurate, no different than an accused murderer fights tooth and nail to keep the evidence…

View original post 501 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s